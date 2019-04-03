McCollum Named Admirals IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year

The Milwaukee Admirals are proud to announce that Tom McCollum has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Milwaukee community during the 2018-19 season.

While it was his first season playing in Milwaukee, Tom became one of the most engaged players in community involvement in Admirals history. He partnered with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Milwaukee and the Cops and Kids, a program which helps to foster collaborative partnerships between law enforcement agencies and their communities with a particular focus on kids, to supply them with tickets to Admirals home games and then a tour of the locker room after the game was done. There might not be a higher stress job in all of sports than goalie, but win or lose Tom was always kind, thoughtful and appreciative of the guests after the games, sometimes spending more than 30 minutes answering questions, taking pictures, and engaging with them.

For this program Tom receive a special award from the Cops and Kids Foundation to recognize the impact he has had on their youth mentor program.

Tom also was integral in helping to promote the annual Battle of the Badges game which raises money for local police and fire charities. He donned special police riot gear after practice for a special photo shoot and those images were used on the Battle of the Badges t-shirts.

In addition, Tom's family has been impacted the potentially devastating effects of a stroke and so he is donating $1 for every save this season to the American Heart Association, to be earmarked for Stroke research and prevention.

Tom was instrumental in the success of the Admirals reading program "Reading: The Ultimate Power Play," as he visited Milwaukee Public Schools that participated in the program to read to the kids in their classrooms and encourage them to achieve their reading goals. He has also visited the local Children's Hospital to visit sick kids and helped raise money through the players to purchase and then deliver presents to kids at the local Ronald McDonald House.

Plus, Tom, along with fellow goalie Troy Grosenick, was integral to the success of the Admirals partnership with Warm-Up Winter, which helps to purchase new coats for underprivileged and at-risk kids in the Milwaukee area who can't afford them. Both goalies wear specially designed masks for some games and warm-ups that are designed with a Warm-Up Winter theme and these helmets will be raffled off at the end of the season.

McCollum is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

