Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino Set for April 10

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Turning Stone Resort Casino have announced the details of the Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament set for Wednesday, April 10.

Syracuse Crunch players will participate in the No Limit Hold'em poker tournament beginning at 7 p.m. on April 10 in the Poker Room at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Any fan that eliminates a Crunch player from the tournament will win that player's jersey, along with an autograph.

Registration will begin at 6 p.m., one hour prior to the start of the tournament. The buy-in is $125 ($100 for the prize pool, $20 entry fee and $5 dealer toke).

Fans will be competing against Dennis Yan, Mitchell Stephens, Alex Barre-Boulet, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk, Cal Foote, Ryan Lohin, Atte Tolvanen, Corbin Boes and Brady Brassart. Players are subject to change.

With a legacy of hosting some of the best sporting events in the country, rivaling many venues in major cities such as Las Vegas, New York City and Miami, Turning Stone Resort Casino has established Upstate New York as a premier destination for live sporting events. Located approximately 30 miles east of Syracuse, Upstate New York's leading destination resort offers world-class amenities including four hotels, more than 20 dining options, electrifying entertainment, two luxurious spas, a 125,000 square foot Las Vegas-style gaming floor, a cabaret-style Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, five pristine golf courses, several bars, cocktail lounges and nightlife venues.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.