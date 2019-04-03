Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino Set for April 10
April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Turning Stone Resort Casino have announced the details of the Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament set for Wednesday, April 10.
Syracuse Crunch players will participate in the No Limit Hold'em poker tournament beginning at 7 p.m. on April 10 in the Poker Room at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Any fan that eliminates a Crunch player from the tournament will win that player's jersey, along with an autograph.
Registration will begin at 6 p.m., one hour prior to the start of the tournament. The buy-in is $125 ($100 for the prize pool, $20 entry fee and $5 dealer toke).
Fans will be competing against Dennis Yan, Mitchell Stephens, Alex Barre-Boulet, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk, Cal Foote, Ryan Lohin, Atte Tolvanen, Corbin Boes and Brady Brassart. Players are subject to change.
With a legacy of hosting some of the best sporting events in the country, rivaling many venues in major cities such as Las Vegas, New York City and Miami, Turning Stone Resort Casino has established Upstate New York as a premier destination for live sporting events. Located approximately 30 miles east of Syracuse, Upstate New York's leading destination resort offers world-class amenities including four hotels, more than 20 dining options, electrifying entertainment, two luxurious spas, a 125,000 square foot Las Vegas-style gaming floor, a cabaret-style Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, five pristine golf courses, several bars, cocktail lounges and nightlife venues.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019
- Senators Sign Gruden to ATO for Remainder of Season - Belleville Senators
- Ivan Chekhovich Assigned to Barracuda - San Jose Barracuda
- Thunderbirds Sign F Adam Rockwood to One-Year AHL Contract for 2019-20 Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Forward Landon Ferraro Named Iowa Wild's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Iowa Wild
- Matt Taormina Named Heat 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Stockton Heat
- Alex Belzile Named Laval Rocket's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Laval Rocket
- Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino Set for April 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Leier Named Belleville's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Belleville Senators
- Chris Breen Named P-Bruins 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Providence Bruins
- Alex Lyon Named Lehigh Valley's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tyler Wong Named Chicago Wolves' 2018-19 AHL Man of the Year - Chicago Wolves
- Mermis Named Roadrunners 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Doyle Somerby Named Cleveland Monsters 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- Zack Stortini Named Checkers 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Peter Stoykewych Named Moose 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Beck Malenstyn Named Hershey Bears 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- McCollum Named Admirals IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tristan Jarry Named Penguins' Winner of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brett Sutter Named Reign's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Holmstrom Named Bridgeport's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Lowe Named Condors 2018-19 Ioa/Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Nathan Paetsch Named Amerks 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Chris Terry Named Griffins' 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Daniel Walcott Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- Mason Geertsen Named Colorado Eagles 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Colorado Eagles
- John Gilmour Named Wolf Pack's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sam Carrick Named San Diego Gulls 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Caamano Earns Stars Nomination for AHL Man of the Year - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Bobby Farnham Named Springfield Thunderbirds 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 2018-19 American Hockey League Man of the Year Team Winners Named - AHL
- Jaime Sifers Names Utica Comets' 2019-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Utica Comets
- Bibeau Named Barracuda 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Powell Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Rochester Americans
- Coyotes Recall Hill from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Senators Recall Racine from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Thunderbirds Sign F Liam Pecararo, D Dylan Macpherson to ATOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flames Recall Dube on Emergency Basis - Stockton Heat
- Barracuda Recall Defenseman Zach Frye - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Sign Declan Chisholm - Manitoba Moose
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Crunch, April 3 - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Adam Clendening to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Edge Bakersfield, 3-1, in First of Back-to-Back - Manitoba Moose
- Roadrunners Score and Survive to Beat Iowa 5-4 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa's Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Defeat to Tucson - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino Set for April 10
- Daniel Walcott Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Otto Somppi to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Eddie Pasquale from Syracuse Crunch