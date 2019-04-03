Doyle Somerby Named Cleveland Monsters 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND, OH -The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce that Doyle Somerby has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Cleveland community during the 2018-19 season.
In his second season with the Monsters, Somerby began helping the community immediately in October through his participation in the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign. After learning of the initiative from friends, Somerby joined the Cleveland participants to help raise a grand total of $126,721 and finished second in Cleveland's city-wide campaign raising $11,636 independently.
As part of the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, Somerby wore a pink article of clothing every day and even painted his nails pink at one point to raise awareness. He also raffled off a game-used pink hockey stick signed by his teammates with the proceeds going to his funds raised. The recipient of the stick was Roberta Pennington, a Monsters fan who has personally been affected by breast cancer. Somerby took the time to meet with Pennington and her family after a game to sign the winning stick and talk with the group.
During Monsters Movember, Somerby participated and finished second for fundraising out of the group of players and front office staff. Monsters Movember is a voluntary program to raise funds and awareness in the fight against men's health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. He also took part in Tour with the Monsters presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine which had the players travel to three local ice rinks for practice during the season in an effort to grow the game in Northeast Ohio. Somerby participated in the post-practice open skate that included autographs and photos and was free to the public.
Somerby was also an active participant in the Monsters' Hockey for Heroes program presented by Unique Home Solutions. In a promotion made possible by the local VA, three veterans or active-duty military members attended each Friday home game and had the chance to meet with a player postgame which Somerby volunteered to participate in multiple times.
Whether it was visiting University Hospitals during Halloween or stopping by Metro Health Hospital throughout the season, Somerby was always happy to join and take the time to meet local patients and lift their spirits.
Somerby has made an enormous impact throughout the Northeast Ohio community showing no hesitation to help in whatever way possible. Whether it was through fundraising or simply meeting with members of the surrounding areas, Somerby has connected with Monsters fans and shown a continued dedication to do so. His determination and initiative throughout the 2018-19 season made him a perfect candidate for the Cleveland Monsters IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year.
Somerby is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.
