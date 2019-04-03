Moose Edge Bakersfield, 3-1, in First of Back-to-Back

The Manitoba Moose (35-28-5-2) ground out a 3-1 victory over the Bakersfield Condors (39-19-3-2) on Tuesday evening at Bell MTS Place. Mikhail Berdin and the Moose power play got the home side off to a good start. The rookie goaltender stopped all 12 shots he faced in the opening frame to keep the Condors off the board. Meanwhile the Moose power play cashed in on its second opportunity of the period as Seth Griffith got the puck in the slot with room to pick his spot and hit it with 2:23 to go in the first.

The second period started out with the Moose in some early penalty trouble resulting in a four-on-three, then five-on-three disadvantage. The penalty killers, with some help from Berdin, got through the danger unscathed. The Moose power play clicked again 8:22 into the period when Cameron Schilling set up Logan Shaw for a rocket of a one-timer and a 2-0 lead. Berdin added another 14 saves to his total to keep the Moose up by two through 40 minutes.

The Manitoba penalty kill continued to be a key factor in the game when the Moose were assessed two penalties on the same play 4:19 into the game. Down two skaters, Felix Girard managed to push the puck past a defender at the Moose blue line and broke away, but couldn't beat Shane Starrett in the Bakersfield net. Moments later, Schilling came up with a crucial shot block, and a Condors penalty cut the disadvantage to 4-on-3. Bakersfield got on the board with 9:19 left courtesy of Braden Christoffer finishing off a nice pass from Nolan Vesey. The Condors continued to press, but Berdin turned aside 14 shots in the period, and Mason Appleton added an empty netter with 38 seconds to go as the Moose earned a 3-1 victory.

Quick Hits

Seth Griffith reached the 50-point mark for the third time in his career.

Logan Shaw's 26 goals are the most in a season for a Moose player since the team returned to Winnipeg in 2015.

Mikhail Berdin earned his 10th win of the season, and third while making 35 or more saves.

The Moose were perfect on the penalty kill while facing seven or more power plays for the fourth time this season. Quotable

Forward Felix Girard on the players embracing different roles - "Everybody is stepping up to the plate. Appleby in Colorado, coming in on a game day and making an unbelievable performance for us. Now Berdin is playing unbelievable hockey. Everybody that's in and out of the lineup; every time they come in they seem to be on the same page as everybody, so it's really cool to see."

Goaltender Mikhail Berdin on the penalty kill - "Penalty kill guys play unbelievable today. They block every shots. (Bakersfield) didn't have good chances for scoring, just one one-timer and that's it. (The penalty kill) played great."

Linked Up

What's Next?

The Moose and Condors do it again Wednesday night at Bell MTS Place at 7 p.m. Tickets for the rematch are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

