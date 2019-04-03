Wolves Insider: Taking the Central

ALL THAT'S LEFT IS TO WRAP UP THE CENTRAL

The Wolves won three of their four games last week to clinch the franchise's 20th playoff berth in 25 seasons. With their 5-2 win against Rockford on Sunday, the Wolves brought home the Illinois Lottery Cup for the third year in a row as well as secured home ice for the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The win guaranteed that the Wolves will finish no lower than second in the Central Division and, with just six games remaining in the regular season, the Wolves have their sights set on a third straight division title.

In the 15 games in the month of March, the Wolves went 10-3-0-2 while outscoring their opponents by 20 goals (48-28). Chicago scored 11 power-play goals during the month, converting at a 20.3 percent clip, while killing off 82.1 percent of its penalties.

MERCHANDISE SALE SATURDAY

Take advantage of the Wolves' season-ending Merch Sale! Visit the special merchandise tables set up in the South Lobby on Saturday, April 6, and find the biggest bargains of the year! This is a perfect opportunity to be prepared for the postseason as the Wolves launch their bid for a fifth league championship.

OUR FIRST STEM NIGHT

Join us for our inaugural STEM Night on Saturday, April 6, when the Wolves face off against Colorado. The event, presented by ELENCO - maker of Snap Circuits, will feature STEM activity stations on our concourse and Wolves Trading Cards featuring STEM-related hockey facts, presented by Vienna Beef, for the first 2,500 fans. One Chicago-area educator will also be honored as our Hometown Hero and recognized as the 2019 Best STEM Teacher.

TOP LINE

T.J. TYNAN

Center T.J. Tynan recorded eight assists in Chicago's four games last week, including back-to-back three-assist performances in San Antonio and Grand Rapids. Tynan has recorded 65 points in 66 games this season and his career-best 53 assists rank second among all AHL skaters.

TOMAS HYKA

Forward Tomas Hyka is riding a three-game point streak after scoring three goals and adding an assist last week for the Wolves. He has not missed a beat in his last nine games since returning on March 15 from injury, notching five goals and three assists.

DYLAN COGHLAN

Rookie defenseman Dylan Coghlan racked up five points last week with a goal and four helpers, including a three-assist night at Grand Rapids. His 10 power-play goals are tied for the lead among AHL defensemen and rank third among all rookie skaters.

REWIND (3-1-0-0)

SUNDAY, MARCH 31: CHICAGO 5, (at) ROCKFORD 2

The Wolves brought home the Illinois Lottery Cup for the third year in a row, scoring three third-period goals to defeat the IceHogs in the final contest of the 12-game regular-season series.

Forward Tye McGinn scored two goals for Chicago while forwards Curtis McKenzie, Keegan Kolesar and Reid Petryk added goals - Petryk's being his first in a Wolves uniform.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk recorded 30 saves in the victory.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30: MILWAUKEE 4, (at) CHICAGO 2

The Wolves rallied from a 3-0 deficit to pull within 3-2 early in the third period, but couldn't finish the comeback and saw their four-game winning streak come to a close.

Forwards Ryan Wagner and Tomas Hyka scored goals for the Wolves.

Goaltender Zach Fucale notched 25 saves.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29: CHICAGO 4, (at) GRAND RAPIDS 3

Forwards Curtis McKenzie and Tomas Hyka scored two goals apiece in the opening 21 minutes as the Wolves clinched the franchise's 20th playoff berth in their 25-year history.

Center T.J. Tynan and rookie defenseman Dylan Coghlan handed out three assists apiece as the Wolves converted three of their four power-play opportunities.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk saved 29 shots to post his fourth win in eight days.

TUESDAY, MARCH 26: CHICAGO 4, (at) SAN ANTONIO 1

The Wolves scored four unanswered goals to come back from an early deficit, which reduced their magic number for a playoff berth to 2.

Forwards Ryan Wagner, Keegan Kolesar and Curtis McKenzie and defenseman Dylan Coghlan each scored a goal for the Wolves.

Reigning CCM/AHL Player of the Week Oscar Dansk stopped 22 of 23 shots.

