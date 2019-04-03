Ivan Chekhovich Assigned to Barracuda

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that forward Ivan Chekhovich (@Chekhovich_Ivan) has been assigned to the Barracuda from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (@drakkardebaieco).

Chekhovich, 20, just completed his third season with Baie-Comeau of the QMJHL (@QMJHL), where he finished second in the league in scoring (105), T-fourth in goals (43), T-third in assists (62) and fifth in points-per-game (1.59). Chekhovich netted four hat-tricks during the season, including a pair of four-goal efforts and was named the QMJHL Ultramar Player of the Week three different times. In seven playoff games, Chekhovich potted three goals, and added an assist.

In six games with the Barracuda a season ago, the native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, totaled nine points (three goals, six assists), six penalty minutes and a plus-eight rating. Chekhovich scored his first professional goal on his first professional shot on April 4, 2018 against San Diego (Kevin Boyle). In four Calder Cup playoff games, Chekhovich collected a pair of assists and two penalty minutes.

The five-foot-10, 185-pound forward was initially drafted by San Jose in the seventh round (212th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

