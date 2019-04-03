Holmstrom Named Bridgeport's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers are proud to announce that Ben Holmstrom has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Bridgeport community during the 2018-19 season.

Holmstrom, 32, exemplifies what it means to be dedicated to the community. The ninth-year forward and fourth-year Sound Tigers captain continued to build on his outstanding efforts in the Greater Bridgeport area from the past three seasons.

He was involved in nearly a dozen programs/organizations during the 2018-19 season and was a staple of community outreach. Holmstrom took on a leading role in two different children's hospital visits, a Christmas toy drive, several elementary school appearances, food and coat drives with the Bridgeport Rescue Mission and more.

In addition, he was a key leader and mentor for the Sound Tigers efforts with Make-A-Wish Connecticut, even sharing his locker-room stall with a 12-year-old Ridgefield resident during practice in February.

He consistently passed on a day off to lend a hand to folks who needed a smile and never asked for anything in return.

Holmstrom is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to the road this Friday and open a home-and-home series against the Providence Bruins. The 7:05 p.m. puck drop from Dunkin' Donuts Center can be followed live via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.