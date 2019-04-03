Crunch Blank Senators, 1-0

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Atte Tolvanen earned his first professional shutout as the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Belleville Senators, 1-0, tonight at CAA Arena.

Andy Andreoff scored the game's only goal to advance the Crunch to 44-20-4-3 on the season and 4-1-0-1 in the six-game season series against the Senators.

Tolvanen stopped all 34 shots for his second consecutive win in net for the Crunch. Marcus Hogberg turned aside 31-of-32 between the pipes for the Senators. Syracuse went 0-for-2 on the power play, but a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch opened scoring 8:32 into the middle stanza. Cory Conacher carried the puck through the neutral zone and centered it for Alex Volkov as he crossed the blueline. Volkov then backhanded a drop pass for Andreoff to send home from the left circle.

The Crunch travel to face the Rochester Americans for the front half of the weekend's home-and-home series this Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Cory Conacher is now tied for fifth in franchise history with 164 points...The Crunch have 12 shutouts this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.