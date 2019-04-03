Crunch Blank Senators, 1-0
April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Atte Tolvanen earned his first professional shutout as the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Belleville Senators, 1-0, tonight at CAA Arena.
Andy Andreoff scored the game's only goal to advance the Crunch to 44-20-4-3 on the season and 4-1-0-1 in the six-game season series against the Senators.
Tolvanen stopped all 34 shots for his second consecutive win in net for the Crunch. Marcus Hogberg turned aside 31-of-32 between the pipes for the Senators. Syracuse went 0-for-2 on the power play, but a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
After a scoreless first period, the Crunch opened scoring 8:32 into the middle stanza. Cory Conacher carried the puck through the neutral zone and centered it for Alex Volkov as he crossed the blueline. Volkov then backhanded a drop pass for Andreoff to send home from the left circle.
The Crunch travel to face the Rochester Americans for the front half of the weekend's home-and-home series this Friday at 7:05 p.m.
Crunchables: Cory Conacher is now tied for fifth in franchise history with 164 points...The Crunch have 12 shutouts this season.
