Mermis Named Roadrunners 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, are proud to announce that Dakota Mermis has been named the team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Tucson community during the 2018-19 season.

The captain of the Roadrunners displayed excellence within the community throughout the year participating in events such as the Roadrunners Give Back Tip-A-Roadrunner, Topgolf Classic and Roadrunners Community Days.

Over the past three seasons with Tucson, Mermis has contributed to many community tasks and is a favorite at each event open to Roadrunner fans.

Mermis is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and a replica Roadrunners Kachina sweater (one per account) for the 2019-20 season! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

On-The-Ice

The 32-23-5-3 Tucson Roadrunners have moved within one point of a Pacific Division Playoff spot following last night's 5-4 win over the Iowa Wild. Forward Michael Bunting contributed a pair of goals in the team's win. The two teams go head-to-head tonight once again at 5 p.m.

