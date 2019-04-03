Senators Shutout by Syracuse
April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators suffered a set back in their quest for a playoff spot with a 1-0 loss to the Syracuse Crunch.
The Senators were shutout for the fourth time this season while Marcus Hogberg made 31 saves. Syracuse's Atte Tolvanen turned away 34 shots for his first career shutout while Andy Andreoff had the lone goal.
After a goalless first, the Crunch struck first at 8:32 through Andreoff's 25th of the season as he let a wicked wrister go from inside the left circle on a quick release off of Alex Volkov's pass.
The Sens pressed in the third and after Hogberg kept them in the game with an incredible save on Conacher, the Senators couldn't convert as they came close through Jordan Murray who clanged the crossbar on a power play and Erik Burgdoerfer who crashed the net in-close.
The Senators outshot Syracuse 13-6 and generated some good scoring opportunities, namely through Drake Batherson who had a chance in the slot while JC Beaudin nearly deflected Filip Chlapik's pass past Tolvanen on a short-handed odd-man rush.
Syracuse claimed the series 4-2
Belleville is back in action Friday when they host Hershey for the only time this season. Tickets are available.
