Senators Shutout by Syracuse

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators suffered a set back in their quest for a playoff spot with a 1-0 loss to the Syracuse Crunch.

The Senators were shutout for the fourth time this season while Marcus Hogberg made 31 saves. Syracuse's Atte Tolvanen turned away 34 shots for his first career shutout while Andy Andreoff had the lone goal.

After a goalless first, the Crunch struck first at 8:32 through Andreoff's 25th of the season as he let a wicked wrister go from inside the left circle on a quick release off of Alex Volkov's pass.

The Sens pressed in the third and after Hogberg kept them in the game with an incredible save on Conacher, the Senators couldn't convert as they came close through Jordan Murray who clanged the crossbar on a power play and Erik Burgdoerfer who crashed the net in-close.

The Senators outshot Syracuse 13-6 and generated some good scoring opportunities, namely through Drake Batherson who had a chance in the slot while JC Beaudin nearly deflected Filip Chlapik's pass past Tolvanen on a short-handed odd-man rush.

Syracuse claimed the series 4-2

Belleville is back in action Friday when they host Hershey for the only time this season. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.