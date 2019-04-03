Monsters Start Road Trip with 5-0 Win over Laval Rocket

LAVAL, Quebec - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters shutout the Laval Rocket on Wednesday at Place Bell with a final score of 5-0. The Monsters moved to 35-26-7-2 overall this season and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division with 79 points. Cleveland now sits in the division's final playoff spot with six games remaining in the regular season, with the fifth-place Belleville Senators only one point behind.

Alexandre Texier opened the scoring at the 13:20 mark of the first period off assists from Zac Dalpe and Adam Clendening to give Cleveland the 1-0 lead headed into the first intermission.

Texier scored his second goal of the night 9:22 into the middle frame with helpers from Doyle Somerby and Ryan Collins. Gabriel Carlsson pushed the Monsters' lead to 3-0 with just over a minute remaining in the second period off assists from Sam Vigneault and Dillon Simpson.

Derek Barach scored the fourth goal for the Monsters unassisted just over three minutes into the last frame followed by Kevin Stenlund bringing the final score to 5-0 at the 14:13 mark of the period with a helper from Paul Bittner.

Brad Thiessen stopped 20 shots for the win and second shutout of the season to move to 10-5-3-2 while Connor LaCouvee had 25 saves in the losing effort to finish with a 6-5-2-2 record.

The Monsters conclude their season series against the Laval Rocket on Friday, April 5, with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop before heading to Belleville on Saturday, April 6, to face the Senators for a vital divisional matchup at 7:00 p.m. Follow the games with full coverage on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

