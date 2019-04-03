Penguins Sign Jon Lizotte to ATO

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Jon Lizotte to an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

The six-foot, 210 lbs. blueliner just completed a four-year career at St. Cloud State University. In 147 games with the Huskies, Lizotte earned 10 goals and 36 assists for 46 total points. He was also a part of St. Cloud State's NCHC Championship in 2016 and securing the NCHC's regular season title in back-to-back seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Lizotte, 24, topped the Huskies in plus/minus during his junior year (+20), and he was named to the All-NCHC Academic Team in all four of his years at St. Cloud State.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Apr. 5 against the Binghamton Devils. The Devils' first visit to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season is also the Penguins' final Eyewitness News Fan Friday, with lower-bowl seating available for $14 and select draught beers on sale for $2 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Puck drop between the Penguins and Devils is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, through all Ticketmaster outlets, or by contacting the Penguins' offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, including full season and Flexbook plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV, which include live and archived games, begin at just $79.99 for the entire 2018-19 regular season. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2018-19 subscriptions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.