Penguins Sign Jon Lizotte to ATO
April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Jon Lizotte to an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.
The six-foot, 210 lbs. blueliner just completed a four-year career at St. Cloud State University. In 147 games with the Huskies, Lizotte earned 10 goals and 36 assists for 46 total points. He was also a part of St. Cloud State's NCHC Championship in 2016 and securing the NCHC's regular season title in back-to-back seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Lizotte, 24, topped the Huskies in plus/minus during his junior year (+20), and he was named to the All-NCHC Academic Team in all four of his years at St. Cloud State.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Apr. 5 against the Binghamton Devils. The Devils' first visit to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season is also the Penguins' final Eyewitness News Fan Friday, with lower-bowl seating available for $14 and select draught beers on sale for $2 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Puck drop between the Penguins and Devils is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Individual tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, through all Ticketmaster outlets, or by contacting the Penguins' offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, including full season and Flexbook plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV, which include live and archived games, begin at just $79.99 for the entire 2018-19 regular season. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2018-19 subscriptions.
