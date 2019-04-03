Alex Lyon Named Lehigh Valley's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are proud to announce that Alex Lyon has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Lehigh Valley community during the 2018-19 season.
Alex Lyon has been an incredible role model in the Lehigh Valley community for the past three seasons. This season in particular, Alex Lyon has participated in almost every community event we have been a part of. He is regularly the first to sign up for any appearance and always asking to get involved as much as he can and give back to the fans that support him and the team.
Some of the events that Alex was a part of this season were: the Phantoms Fit program at Whitehall Elementary School, partnering with Service Electric to go shopping for underprivileged children and donating presents to Valley Youth House, being part of the panel at our "Skates & Plates" charity event, recording a PSA for "You Can Play Night" about the importance of inclusion and diversity in hockey, visiting Alburtis Elementary School as they celebrated Read Across America Day, going to the Lehigh County Humane Society, a local animal shelter, and spent the afternoon walking and giving attention to local animals looking for a new home, volunteering at the Phantoms Blood Drive, and joining the Phantoms Charities Sled Hockey team for their final practice of the season.
Alex is an incredible role model to everybody in the Lehigh Valley community, on and off the ice, and genuinely enjoys giving back to the area and interacting with the fans that cheer him on every night. He is a great ambassador and representative of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the AHL.
Alex Lyon is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.
Season tickets offering a wide range of benefits as well as 21-Game and 13-Game plans are available by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL (4625).
And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook, Twitter (@lvphantoms) and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).
The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019
- Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino Set for April 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Leier Named Belleville's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Belleville Senators
- Chris Breen Named P-Bruins 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Providence Bruins
- Alex Lyon Named Lehigh Valley's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tyler Wong Named Chicago Wolves' 2018-19 AHL Man of the Year - Chicago Wolves
- Mermis Named Roadrunners 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Doyle Somerby Named Cleveland Monsters 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- Zack Stortini Named Checkers 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Peter Stoykewych Named Moose 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Beck Malenstyn Named Hershey Bears 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- McCollum Named Admirals IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tristan Jarry Named Penguins' Winner of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brett Sutter Named Reign's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Holmstrom Named Bridgeport's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Lowe Named Condors 2018-19 Ioa/Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Nathan Paetsch Named Amerks 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Chris Terry Named Griffins' 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Daniel Walcott Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- Mason Geertsen Named Colorado Eagles 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Colorado Eagles
- John Gilmour Named Wolf Pack's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sam Carrick Named San Diego Gulls 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Caamano Earns Stars Nomination for AHL Man of the Year - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Bobby Farnham Named Springfield Thunderbirds 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 2018-19 American Hockey League Man of the Year Team Winners Named - AHL
- Jaime Sifers Names Utica Comets' 2019-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Utica Comets
- Bibeau Named Barracuda 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Powell Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Rochester Americans
- Coyotes Recall Hill from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Senators Recall Racine from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Thunderbirds Sign F Liam Pecararo, D Dylan Macpherson to ATOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flames Recall Dube on Emergency Basis - Stockton Heat
- Barracuda Recall Defenseman Zach Frye - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Sign Declan Chisholm - Manitoba Moose
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Crunch, April 3 - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Adam Clendening to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Edge Bakersfield, 3-1, in First of Back-to-Back - Manitoba Moose
- Roadrunners Score and Survive to Beat Iowa 5-4 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa's Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Defeat to Tucson - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.