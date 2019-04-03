Alex Lyon Named Lehigh Valley's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are proud to announce that Alex Lyon has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Lehigh Valley community during the 2018-19 season.

Alex Lyon has been an incredible role model in the Lehigh Valley community for the past three seasons. This season in particular, Alex Lyon has participated in almost every community event we have been a part of. He is regularly the first to sign up for any appearance and always asking to get involved as much as he can and give back to the fans that support him and the team.

Some of the events that Alex was a part of this season were: the Phantoms Fit program at Whitehall Elementary School, partnering with Service Electric to go shopping for underprivileged children and donating presents to Valley Youth House, being part of the panel at our "Skates & Plates" charity event, recording a PSA for "You Can Play Night" about the importance of inclusion and diversity in hockey, visiting Alburtis Elementary School as they celebrated Read Across America Day, going to the Lehigh County Humane Society, a local animal shelter, and spent the afternoon walking and giving attention to local animals looking for a new home, volunteering at the Phantoms Blood Drive, and joining the Phantoms Charities Sled Hockey team for their final practice of the season.

Alex is an incredible role model to everybody in the Lehigh Valley community, on and off the ice, and genuinely enjoys giving back to the area and interacting with the fans that cheer him on every night. He is a great ambassador and representative of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the AHL.

Alex Lyon is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

Season tickets offering a wide range of benefits as well as 21-Game and 13-Game plans are available by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL (4625).

And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook, Twitter (@lvphantoms) and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.