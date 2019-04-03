Condors Stumble Late in 3-2 Loss to Manitoba
April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Bakersfield Condors (39-20-3-1; 83pts) erased a third period deficit, only to have it slip away late in a 3-2 loss to the Manitoba Moose (36-28-5-2; 79pts) on Wednesday. C Luke Esposito and D William Lagesson had the goals for the Condors. C Cooper Marody had two assists and is now second to teammate Tyler Benson in the AHL rookie scoring race.
FIRST PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK - 14, MB - 4 SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: C Luke Esposito (7th) on a wraparound; Assists: Marody, Lowe; Time of goal: 6:45; BAK leads, 1-0
MOOSE GOAL: D C-D Beaudoin (1st) slap shot from the high slot; Assists: Girard, Griffith; Time of goal: 9:31; Game tied, 1-1
MOOSE GOAL: C Logan Shaw (27th) one-timer from the left-wing circle on the power play; Assists: Schilling Vesalainan, MB leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK- 6 , MB - 14 THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: D William Lagesson (8th) delayed down the slot and fired past the Moose netminder; Assists: Benson, Marody; Time of goal: 16:32; Game tied, 2-2
MOOSE GOAL: RW Mason Appleton (13th) from in tight off a turnover; Assists: Shaw, Vesalainen; MB leads, 3-1
SHOTS: BAK- 11, MB - 9 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Shaw (MB) 2. Marody (BAK) 3. Berdin (MB)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3 ; MB - 1/5
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31 ; MB - 27
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (5-6-0; 27/24); MB - Berdin (11-6-3; 31/29)
C Luke Esposito has nine points (5g-4a) in his last 13 games and had a goal tonight
LW Tyler Benson leads all AHL rookies in scoring with teammate C Cooper Marody in second; Benson had an assist while Marody had two helpers on the night
The Condors finish 2-2-0 against Manitoba and 7-4-0 against the Central Division
Bakersfield wraps the road trip in San Antonio on Saturday
Scratches: Kulevich, Russell, Manning, Yamamoto, Montoya
