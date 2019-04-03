Brett Sutter Named Reign's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced that Brett Sutter has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Inland Empire community during the 2018-19 season.

Now in his fourth season with the Reign organization, his second as team captain, Sutter displays exemplary leadership on the ice, and is a leader in the local community as well. Sutter has developed a close-knit following amongst Reign fans due to his unprompted interaction with fans after games and at charity functions.

Earlier this year, Reign players visited Danbury School, a local school for children with disabilities, where Sutter eagerly read to children and played games all afternoon as he took the initiative teach the students in wheelchairs hockey and play floor hockey with the entire class. During the holiday season, the Reign hosted low-income families as a part of the team's Adopt-a-Family program. Sutter took the time following the game to not only present gifts, but also sit down and get to know the families we were hosting.

Sutter is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

