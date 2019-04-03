Aidan Dudas Joins Reign on ATO
April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have added forward Aidan Dudas on an ATO.
The 18-year-old Dudas (born June 15, 2000) is a 5-8, 185-pound native of Parry Sound, Ontario, who was selected in the fourth round (113th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Los Angeles. Dudas collected 62 points (26-36-62) from 68 games played in the OHL with Owen Sound (OHL) this season, in addition to four points (3-1-4) from five playoff games. Dudas has amassed 148 points (65-83-148) from 192 career regular-season OHL games with the Attack.
The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.
