Aidan Dudas Joins Reign on ATO

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have added forward Aidan Dudas on an ATO.

The 18-year-old Dudas (born June 15, 2000) is a 5-8, 185-pound native of Parry Sound, Ontario, who was selected in the fourth round (113th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Los Angeles. Dudas collected 62 points (26-36-62) from 68 games played in the OHL with Owen Sound (OHL) this season, in addition to four points (3-1-4) from five playoff games. Dudas has amassed 148 points (65-83-148) from 192 career regular-season OHL games with the Attack.

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.