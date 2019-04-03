Phantoms Conclude Five-Game Road-Trip
April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Charlotte, N.C. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms concluded their five-game road-trip on Wednesday night in a 6-2 loss at the first-place Charlotte Checkers. Connor Bunnaman (17th) and David Kase (6th) scored for Lehigh Valley but the Checkers countered with six different goal scorers for the victory.
Former Phantoms goalie Dustin Tokarski victimized his ex-teammates with a 22-save performance for the Checkers. Alex Lyon performed admirably in net with a 33-save night while surrendering five goals.
The Phantoms' 2-3-0 road-trip included stops in Rochester, Cleveland and Charlotte.
Charlotte (48-16-8) built a 3-0 lead in the first period on goals by Tomas Jurco (10th), Morgan Geekie (18th) and Jake Bean (13th) before the Phantoms would strike back with Bunnaman's power-play conversion late in the first period putting home a rebound from the right of the cage on a play assisted by Greg Carey and T.J. Brennan.
Bunnaman is having a strong rookie campaign with 17 goals rating second-most on the team trailing only Carey's 27. The goal also snapped a string of 25 consecutive penalty kills for the Checkers and was Bunnaman's eighth power-play lamplighter of the year with almost all of them coming from the hard areas at the net front. Carey's 31st assist of the season also provides the third-yer Phantom with a team-leading 58 points. And Brennan's 33rd helper moves the veteran defenseman into a tie for the team lead in assists with Chris Conner. It also provided Brennan the opportunity to dent the score-sheet on his birthday having turned the Big 3-0!
The Checkers stretched their lead to 5-1 with goals in the second period and the opening minute of the third by Patrick Brown (18th) and Martin Necas (15th).
Lehigh Valley (34-30-7) quickly responded on the sixth of the season from rookie winger Kase who picked off a clearing try in the high slot after Mark Friedman's impressive drive to the net-front was thwarted. Kase's shot appeared to glance up and into the net to pull the Phantoms within three. The Checkers eventually culminated the evening with an empty-net backhander from the blue-line by Steven Lorentz (3rd).
Charlotte went 2-for-4 on the power play while the Phantoms finished at 1-for-3. The Checkers out shot Lehigh Valley 39-24.
Lehigh Valley has just five games remaining in the regular season including only three home games.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to PPL Center on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon for a pair of rivalry showdown with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Saturday's 7:05 p.m. tilt features Retro Night fun at the corner of Seventh and Hamilton. The Sunday 3:05 p.m. matinee includes a Phantoms meLVin Growth Chart giveaway for the first 2,0000 kids presented by PALCS. Tickets are available at PALCS.com
Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2 at Charlotte Checkers 6
Wednesday - Bojangles' Coliseum
Lehigh Valley 1 0 1 - 2
Charlotte 3 1 2 - 6
1st Period-1, Charlotte, Jurco 10 (Brown), 0:20. 2, Charlotte, Geekie 18 (Poturalski, McKeown), 7:17. 3, Charlotte, Bean 13 (Necas, Jurco), 17:28. 4, Lehigh Valley, Bunnaman 17 (Carey, Brennan), 18:22 (PP). Penalties-Brown Cha (slashing), 9:33; Froese Lv (slashing), 15:24; Nastasiuk Cha (delay of game), 17:59.
2nd Period-5, Charlotte, Brown 18 (Carrick, Poturalski), 12:46 (PP). Penalties-Froese Lv (slashing), 11:23; Necas Cha (cross-checking), 11:23; Brennan Lv (tripping), 12:18; Goulbourne Lv (slashing), 19:01.
3rd Period-6, Charlotte, Necas 15 (Bean, Jurco), 0:54 (PP). 7, Lehigh Valley, Kase 6 2:55. 8, Charlotte, Lorentz 3 (Mattheos), 17:08 (EN). Penalties-Laberge Lv (roughing), 6:19; Geekie Cha (roughing), 6:19; Friedman Lv (slashing), 6:21; Carrick Cha (slashing), 10:07.
Shots on Goal-Lehigh Valley 6-10-8-24. Charlotte 11-14-14-39.
Power Play Opportunities-Lehigh Valley 1 / 3; Charlotte 2 / 4.
Goalies-Lehigh Valley, Lyon 16-16-3 (38 shots-33 saves). Charlotte, Tokarski 14-6-2 (24 shots-22 saves).
A-4,752
Referees-Mitch Dunning (43), Guillaume Labonte (35).
Linesmen-Tim Lyons (33), Terry Wicklum (58).
NEXT TIME OUT: The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to PPL Center on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon for back-to-back rivalry showdowns against the Wilkes-Brre/Scranton Penguins.
Follow the action @LVPhantoms on Twitter, on AHLTV or the Phantoms365 App.
Ticket Information
Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2018-19 season are available online at pplcenter.com, by calling 610-347-TIXX [8499] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Reece Willcox vs. the Charlotte Checkers
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman T.J. Brennan vs. the Charlotte Checkers
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019
- Monsters Start Road Trip with 5-0 Win over Laval Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Early Struggles Hinder Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Conclude Five-Game Road-Trip - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lowry's Quick Start Springboards T-Birds Past Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Throttle Phantoms 6-2 to Stay Hot - Charlotte Checkers
- Senators Shutout by Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Crunch Blank Senators, 1-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Aidan Dudas Joins Reign on ATO - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Insider: Taking the Central - Chicago Wolves
- Game #64 Preview: Tucson at Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
- Penguins Sign Jon Lizotte to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sabres Assign Borgen to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 26 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Senators Sign Gruden to ATO for Remainder of Season - Belleville Senators
- Ivan Chekhovich Assigned to Barracuda - San Jose Barracuda
- Thunderbirds Sign F Adam Rockwood to One-Year AHL Contract for 2019-20 Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Forward Landon Ferraro Named Iowa Wild's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Iowa Wild
- Matt Taormina Named Heat 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Stockton Heat
- Alex Belzile Named Laval Rocket's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Laval Rocket
- Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino Set for April 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Leier Named Belleville's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Belleville Senators
- Chris Breen Named P-Bruins 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Providence Bruins
- Alex Lyon Named Lehigh Valley's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tyler Wong Named Chicago Wolves' 2018-19 AHL Man of the Year - Chicago Wolves
- Mermis Named Roadrunners 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Doyle Somerby Named Cleveland Monsters 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- Zack Stortini Named Checkers 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Peter Stoykewych Named Moose 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Beck Malenstyn Named Hershey Bears 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- McCollum Named Admirals IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tristan Jarry Named Penguins' Winner of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brett Sutter Named Reign's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Holmstrom Named Bridgeport's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Lowe Named Condors 2018-19 Ioa/Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Nathan Paetsch Named Amerks 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Chris Terry Named Griffins' 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Daniel Walcott Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- Mason Geertsen Named Colorado Eagles 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Colorado Eagles
- John Gilmour Named Wolf Pack's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sam Carrick Named San Diego Gulls 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Caamano Earns Stars Nomination for AHL Man of the Year - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Bobby Farnham Named Springfield Thunderbirds 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 2018-19 American Hockey League Man of the Year Team Winners Named - AHL
- Jaime Sifers Names Utica Comets' 2019-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Utica Comets
- Bibeau Named Barracuda 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Powell Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Rochester Americans
- Coyotes Recall Hill from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Senators Recall Racine from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Thunderbirds Sign F Liam Pecararo, D Dylan Macpherson to ATOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flames Recall Dube on Emergency Basis - Stockton Heat
- Barracuda Recall Defenseman Zach Frye - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Sign Declan Chisholm - Manitoba Moose
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Crunch, April 3 - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Adam Clendening to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Edge Bakersfield, 3-1, in First of Back-to-Back - Manitoba Moose
- Roadrunners Score and Survive to Beat Iowa 5-4 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa's Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Defeat to Tucson - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.