Wichita Welcomes Rapid City Tonight to Start Three-Game Series

Wichita Thunder vs. the Rapid City Rush

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a six-game homestand tonight at 7:05 p.m. against longtime rival, Rapid City.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. All-time, Wichita is 59-58-14 against Rapid City and 36-25-6 on the road against the Rush. Tonight is also the start of a three-in-three between the two teams.

The Thunder are coming off an overtime win on Wednesday night against Allen, 5-4. The Rush lost their last contest against Utah, 5-2.

Wichita is tied for third with six points through the first five games of the season. Rapid City is tied for seventh with one point and is looking for its first regulation win.

Michal Stinil has been red hot to start the season. He has goals in five-straight games, points in five-straight and has two goals in back-to-back outings. Stinil has eight points in his last three. He was named the ECHL Player of the Week on Tuesday and Plus Performer along with Peter Bates today.

Ryan Finnegan registered the overtime winner on Wednesday night. The Kansas native has four goals in four games, all of which have come on the road. Finnegan has also tallied game-winning goals in back-to-back games.

Jay Dickman is nearing two milestones. He is three games away from 300 played in the ECHL and also needs one more goal to reach 100 for his ECHL career. The veteran forward had a goal and assisted on the overtime winner on Wednesday night.

Austin Heidemann was claimed off waivers from the Worcester Railers prior to last weekend. In his first two games in a Thunder uniform, he has a goal and an assist. He scored his first Thunder goal on Wednesday night.

Kobe Walker is off to a hot start for the Thunder. He has points in three-straight, two or more points over that span and three points in back-to-back games. Walker had three helpers on Wednesday night in Allen.

THUNDERBOLTS....Michal Stinil leads the league with 12 points and is first with seven goals...Stinil was named Player of the Week on Tuesday...Peter Bates and Michal Stinil are tied for first in plus/minus (+9)...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for fifth in rookie scoring with five points and tied for fourth in plus/minus for rookies (+4)...Wichita is fourth in goals for per game (4.40)...

RAPID CITY NOTES - Rapid City is fourth in the ECHL in shots for per game (33.80) and has outshot its opponent in three of the four games it has played...Rapid City acquired Chaz Smedsrud from Allen for future considerations...Deni Goure is tied for fifth in rookie scoring with five points...Tulsa outscored Rapid City 11-2 in its Opening Weekend series at the BOK Center...

