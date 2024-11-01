Stinil Tallies OT Game-Winner on Friday Night

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita began a six-game homestand on Friday night, knocking off Rapid City in overtime, 2-1, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil scored the overtime winner to extend his goal-scoring streak to six games. Gabriel Carriere was solid in net, stopping 39 shots for the win.

After a scoreless first, Jay Dickman put the Thunder on the board early in the second. Peter Bates made a nice play at the top of the left circle to find some room. He zipped a pass to Dickman for the redirection in front of the blue paint past Christian Propp for his third of the season

In the third, Mason McCarty tied the game at 11:33. He got to a rebound off a missed shot from Maurizio Colella and tucked it past Carriere for his first of the season.

The Rush outshot the Thunder in the final frame, 14-12, but neither team could solve the two netminders. For the second contest in a row, Wichita headed past regulation.

Stinil recorded the game-winner at 2:53. T.J. Lloyd found him ahead of the play near the red line. He came in over the blue line on the left side of the ice and roofed a shot past Propp's right shoulder for his eighth of the season.

Wichita improved to 3-0 in games decided in the extra session. Stinil extended his goal and point-streak to six games. Dickman tallied his 100th ECHL goal of his career. Bates has assists in four-straight outings (6a). Carriere has won his last three starts and also added his first pro assist.

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. to host the Rush.

