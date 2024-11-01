Bison Sign Max Neill

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the signing of forward Max Neill to a standard ECHL contract.

Neill, 23, skated in 17 ECHL games with the Utah Grizzles last season posting two assists and 18 penalty minutes. He began the season playing with the University of Waterloo scoring 10 goals and nine assists (19 points) with 34 penalty minutes in 25 games. He ranked first on the team in goals.

The Portage La Prairie, Manitoba native appeared in 19 NCAA games in 2022-23 with Lindenwood University scoring one goal and one assist (two points) with 17 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward played in the NAHL for two seasons between the Johnstown Tomahawks and the Minnesota Wilderness from 2020-2022.

Neill is expected to dress in tonight's game against Cincinnati.

The Bison will play at the Grossinger Motors Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 8th against the Kalamazoo Wings. Join us for Military Appreciation Night featuring specialty jerseys worn by the players and a live auction following the game. For more information on tickets visit bloomingtonhockey.com, ticketmaster.com or call (309) 965-HERD. To receive all the latest Bison news, sign up for the newsletter on the Bison webpage.

