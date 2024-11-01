Lions Defeat the Royals for the Second Time in Three Days

November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières defeated the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals for the second time this week, this time by a score of 3-2.

The Lions put the pedal to the metal early in the game but Royals netminder Parker Gahagen was up to the challenge, making several tough saves. Trois-Rivières' Jacob Perreault was finally able to solve Gahagen, executing a superb rush to find the back of the net. However, the Royals responded a few minutes later with Quebec City native Émile Chouinard scoring his first professional goal.

The Royals found an extra dose of adrenalin during the first intermission and came out flying in the second period, but it was the Lions who took the lead with a power goal from captain Morgan Adams-Moisan. The Royals responded 30 seconds later with a goal of their own, however, and the teams finished the second period tied 2-2.

The teams remained deadlocked for over 15 minutes in the third period before the Lions' Xavier Cormier broke the stalemate courtesy of a superb pass from Israel Mianscum.

The Lions are back in action Saturday night when the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder will be the visitors.

1st star: Xavier Cormier, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Jacob Perreault, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Morgan Adams-Moisan, Lions de Trois-Rivière

