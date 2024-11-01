Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CDT



(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard) Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak looks for a score against the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Utah Grizzlies tonight at 8:10 PM at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. This is the first meeting of the season between the division rivals. Utah enters the night at 2-1-0, while the Americans are still in search of their first victory 0-3-1. This is the home opener for Utah.

Americans earn point in OT loss: The Americans earned a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night in Allen. The Americans had leads of 2-0, and 3-1, but Wichita would respond both times to tie the game and eventually grab the lead. Jay Dickman's power play goal put Wichita ahead 4-3, early in the third frame, but Easton Brodzinski would tie the contest for a third time at 4-4 halfway through the third period, his second goal of the game. The Thunder would have the last laugh in overtime, as Ryan Finnegan scored the game winning goal with 11 seconds left to go in the extra session to help Wichita win their third straight game. Former Americans goaltender Aaron Dell, who won a Presidents Cup Championship with the Americans in the 2013 Central Hockey League Finals, was in net for the victorious Thunder. Anson Thornton made his second start of the season for Allen stopping 30 of 35 shots.

Power Play Woes: The Americans went 0-for-3 on the power play Wednesday night and have been blanked in the last three games. The Americans power play ranks 27th overall in the league at 8.3 %. They are 1-for-12 overall this season. Kyle Crnkovic has the Americans lone power play goal this season coming on opening day in Tulsa.

Offense improving : The Americans had two goals total in the first three games of the season, having been shutout in the two previous games. The four goals scored by the Americans Wednesday night, was more than they've scored in the previous three games combined. The team has been outscored 26-6 through the first four games this season.

Rookie on the Board: Americans rookie forward Will Gavin scored his first professional goal on Wednesday night in the Americans 5-4 overtime loss to Wichita. The 5-foot-11 forward was assigned to Allen by the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), from Tucson (AHL), prior to the start of the regular season. Born in Durham, CT, he played his collegiate hockey at Air Force Academy. The first year forward turned 25-years-old on October 21.

Injured Forward: Americans forward Robbie Baillargeon has been on the 14-day IR since October 23rd. He's been dealing with muscle spasms. Baillargeon was signed as a free agent this summer after playing in Europe since the 2018-2019 season.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-2-1

Away: 0-1-0

Overall: 0-3-1

Last 10: 0-3-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (2) Easton Brodzinski

Assists: (3) Brayden Watts

Points: (4) Brayden Watts

+/-: (1) Riley Ginnell

PIM's: (7) Mike Van Unen and Will Gavin

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 0-0-0

Away: 2-1-0

Overall: 2-1-0

Last 10: 2-1-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (3) Neil Shea

Assists: (3) Luke Manning

Points: (4) Neil Shea

+/-: (+2) Craig Armstrong and Derek Daschke

PIM's (4) Nick Pastorious

