Rush Players to Appear at Try Hockey for Free Event on Saturday

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- Rapid City Rush players, along with team mascot Nugget, will take part in the Rushmore Hockey Association's Try Hockey for Free event at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2.

The event is at 5611 Old Folsom Rd. in Rapid City.

As part of a national Try Hockey for Free day from USA Hockey, spanning hundreds of rinks across the country, three Rush players will help teach skills to local youth hockey players and kids interested in trying hockey for the first time.

Kids who participate in the Rush's Try Hockey for Free event will receive a complimentary ticket to a future Rapid City Rush game.

