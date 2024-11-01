Blades Fall to Stingrays in 3-0 Loss
November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Everblades' undefeated streak came to an end as they fell to the Stingrays 3-0 in a penalty-heavy game featuring 17 interferences, with a rematch set for tomorrow night.
In the first shot of the game, Jeremy Davidson put the Stingrays ahead at 2:12, quickly followed by Blades newcomer Sean Allen dropping the gloves to mark the first fight of the two-game series. Blades goaltender Cam Johnson went on to turn away 15 consecutive shots to keep the score close through the first period despite the Blades trailing in a 4-16 shot disadvantage and five combined penalties between the teams.
Micah Miller extended the Stingray's lead to two just 21 seconds into the middle frame with the man advantage. Another five penalties followed, four against the Blades, before the Stingrays struck again at 15:58, increasing their lead to three.
Despite the score, the Blades went on to gain offensive momentum, improving their shots on goal to enter the second intermission only down 20-23
In the third period, the Blades progressively began to outshoot South Carolina but just struggled to execute being hindered by four consecutive penalties in the first 11 minutes. With ground to cover, Johnson was called back to the bench for an extra attacker, giving Jesse Lansdell the space to see past Stingray goaltender Seth Eisele and put the Blades on the board with just 21 seconds left in the game.
However, this was short-lived as officials decided against Lansdell due to a distinct kicking motion, overturning the Blades' first and only goal. By the final whistle, the Stingrays had amassed 22 penalty minutes, whereas the Blades led in shots 36-27, but saw a total of 26 minutes in the penalty box for a 3-0 outcome in favor of South Carolina.
The Blades will face the Stingrays once again tomorrow night Saturday, November 2, at a 6:05 p.m. puck drop in North Charleston.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades' Adrien Bisson on game night
