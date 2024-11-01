Bison Mitigate Cyclones, Win 3-2

Cincinnati, Ohio - Connor Lockhart's three-point night helped the Bloomington Bison defeat the Cincinnati Cyclones by a 3-2 score in regulation on Friday night at the Heritage Bank Center.

Just 5:49 into the game, Bison forward Brett Budgell opened the scoring with a one timer in the slot. His second of the season was assisted by Carter Berger and Connor Lockhart. 32 seconds later, the Cyclones tied the game with a goal from Lincoln Griffin. Marko Sikic forced a turnover in front of the Bison net to assist on Griffin's second of the season. Lockhart helped the Bison regain their lead with 3:28 left in the period. The forward won a foot race to an open puck and buried his first of the season to conclude the scoring in the period.

The middle frame saw frequent penalties, but no one could convert on their power play opportunities. Through the seven total infractions, the Bison had five different power plays in the period. However, with 4:45 left in the second period, Lockhart scored once more on a rebound opportunity from a Chandler Romeo shot. Budgell also assisted on the even strength goal to give the Bison a 3-1 lead headed into the third period.

At 9:10 of the final stanza, Cyclones forward Jacob Frasca scored on a one-timer to bring the game to a 3-2 score. His first of the season was assisted by Matt Murphy and Mathieu Gosselin. In the closing minutes, Cincinnati pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker but could not convert.

Mark Sinclair stopped 27 shots to win his second game of the season. Pavel Cajan stopped 17 shots in the loss. The Bison power play went 0-7 while the penalty kill was flawless in four infractions.

The Bison conclude their three-game road trip tomorrow against the Wheeling Nailers at 6:10 p.m.

The Bison will play at the Grossinger Motors Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 8th against the Kalamazoo Wings. Join us for Military Appreciation Night featuring specialty jerseys worn by the players and a live auction following the game. For more information on tickets visit bloomingtonhockey.com, ticketmaster.com or call (309) 965-HERD. To receive all the latest Bison news, sign up for the newsletter on the Bison webpage.

