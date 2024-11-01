Savannah Defeats Orlando 4-1

November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Ghost Pirates remained perfect on home ice, securing a 4-1 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday night at Enmarket Arena.

For the third straight game at Enmarket Arena, the Ghost Pirates scored first, as Reece Vitelli recorded his first goal of the year at 5:00.

Dennis Cesana created the play, snaking past a few Orlando defenders before dishing the puck across for a streaking Vitelli.

Nicholas Zabaneh added his first goal of the season at 11:18, cashing in on an excellent pass from Keaton Pehrson. Zabaneh scored in his pro debut at the end of last season, playing in the AHL with the Providence Bruins.

Savannah took a 2-0 lead into the second period, but Jack Adams delivered the visitors' first strike at 6:33.

Orlando came close to tying the game in the third period, but the Ghost Pirates put the game away with two empty-net goals. Riley Hughes and Ross Armour each hit the yawning cage. Vitelli and Zabaneh each finished the night with two points (one goal, one assist each).

Keith Kinkaid picked up the win for Savannah, marking his first victory in the ECHL and 187th of his career. Kinkaid made 20 saves on 21 shots.

Savannah went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, improving their streak to ten straight kills to start the season. Their power play was 0-for-4.

The Ghost Pirates captured their third straight win at Enmarket Arena this season.

