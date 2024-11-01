Tulsa's Gazizov Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

Tulsa Oilers forward Ruslan Gazizov (center)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Tulsa Oilers' forward Ruslan Gazizov has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October.

Gazizov, who is under contract to San Diego of the American Hockey League, scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in five games during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 20-year-old tallied at least one point in four of his five games, including three points (2g-1a) on Oct. 19 against Rapid City and two points (1g-1a) on Oct. 24 versus Allen. He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the opening week of the season after scoring two goals and adding a pair of assists in two games.

Prior to turning pro, Gazizov recorded 157 points (69g-88a) in 173 career games with London of the Ontario Hockey League.

