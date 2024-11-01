Hawkins Scores Two in Home Opener Win Against Wheeling
November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Wheeling Nailers on Opening Night at the Huntington Center with a final score of 3-2.
How it Happened:
Although outshooting Wheeling 15-7, the Nailers had a hot start with 2 goals in the first period to start off 2-0.
After a late penalty call in the first, Brandon Hawkins scored at 19:31 of the period to make it a one-goal game heading into the second. Mitchell Lewandowski and Jalen Smereck assisted the tally.
At 10:07 of the second, the Walleye tied it up with a goal by Sam Craggs, his first of the season.
After another late penalty call, the power-play unit stayed strong and solid and Brandon Hawkins scored his second of the night at 19:13 of the period, taking the lead at 3-2. Yet again, assisting the goal was Lewandowski and Smereck.
Through a scoreless third period, Jan Bednar played like his life depended on it, making several key saves, maintaining the Walleye lead and holding off the Nailers.
The Walleye held their one-goal lead after scoring 3 unanswered goals and took the win with a final score of 3-2
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245
1. TOL - B. Hawkins (2G)
2. TOL - S. Craggs (1G)
3. TOL - J. Smereck (2A)
What's Next:
The Walleye remain in T-Town and will play the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night November 1 with puck drop being at 7:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 1, 2024
- Cyclones Fall to Bison 3-2 at Home - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Fall to Kalamazoo on Friday - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Shut out Everblades to Open Rays Cancer Awareness Weekend - South Carolina Stingrays
- McCarty Ties Game Late, Wichita Clips Rush in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Defeat the Royals for the Second Time in Three Days - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Railers Stun Admirals Despite Wide Shot Margin - Norfolk Admirals
- Hawkins Scores Two in Home Opener Win Against Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Blades Fall to Stingrays in 3-0 Loss - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Beats Admirals 6-5 in Offensive Onslaught - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Mitigate Cyclones, Win 3-2 - Bloomington Bison
- K-Wings Blank Fuel; 4-0 for 1st Time Since 2009-10 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Special Teams Power Walleye Comeback Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Bison Sign Max Neill - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Transactions - November 1 - ECHL
- Max Andreev Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wichita Welcomes Rapid City Tonight to Start Three-Game Series - Wichita Thunder
- Tulsa's Gazizov Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Ruslan Gazizov Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Tulsa Oilers
- Kansas City Mavericks Announce Leadership Team, Celebrate Max Andreev's ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Award Ahead of Tonight's Game - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings' Saccoman Named AMI Graphic ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman Gavin White Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Four Share AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Savannah Defeats Orlando 4-1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Players to Appear at Try Hockey for Free Event on Saturday - Rapid City Rush
- Bates, Stinil Earn AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Week - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day - Game #5 Reading Royals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- SIGNING: Admirals Sign Kelly Cup Champion Goaltender Cannata - Norfolk Admirals
- Rush Game Notes: November 1, 2024 at Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- John Muse Signs PTO with Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CDT - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Home Opener for Grizzlies 30th Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Put Together Scary Good Performance in Halloween Win over Idaho - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mark Olver Scores First as a Steelhead in 3-1 Loss vs. Knight Monsters - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.