Ambrosio Scores in Game 3 Loss to Fort Wayne

May 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Fort Wayne Komets in Game 3 of the Central Division Finals with a final score of 2-1. In the strong goaltending and low-scoring matchup, this game was a playoff game at its finest.

How it Happened:

Game 4 was just as you would expect from these division rivals. The Walleye killed off two crucial Komet power plays, a two-minute minor and a four-minute double minor. However, like the prior two games of this series, Fort Wayne struck first as Kyle Mayhew scored with just 14 seconds left in the first period after a turnover in the offensive zone by Toledo.

The second and third periods were all Walleye as they put heavy offensive pressure on Komets goaltender Brett Brochu. Brochu played extremely solid in net, making some key saves to keep Fort Wayne ahead.

It wasn't until 7:46 of the third period when Toledo got on the board and tied it up. It was Colby Ambrosio with the goal and assists went to Sam Craggs and Brandon Kruse.

The Komets responded at 14:58 to restore the lead with a goal from Darren Brady.

The Walleye didn't give up and put their all into the final few minutes, getting some quality chances on net with the extra attacker. Unfortunately for Toledo, Brochu remained strong in net and shut down the Walleye for the remainder of the game.

Fort Wayne took Game 3 and took the 2-1 series lead with a 2-1 final score. The Walleye will continue to face some adversity as they move onto Game 4 and look to tie it up and send it back home to Toledo.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. FTW - B. Brochu (33 SVS)

2. FTW - D. Brady (1G)

3. FTW - K. Mayhew (1G)

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will look to tie up the series on Wednesday evening in Fort Wayne. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m.

