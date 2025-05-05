Komets Take 2-1 Series Lead
May 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets took a 2-1 series lead with a nailbiting 2-1 win over Toledo at the Coliseum on Monday.
ECHL Defenseman of the Year Kyle Mayhew scored the only goal of the first period, waiting until the final fifteen seconds to put the Komets up 1-0.
After a scoreless second period, Toledo's Colby Ambrosio scored at 7:46 to tie the contest. The Komets responded as defenseman Darren Brady scored on a shot from the blueline with assists from Alex Swetlikoff and Jack Dugan to retake the lead at 14:58. Brett Brochu shut the door, making 16 saves in the third period for a game total of 32 for his second win of the series.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 5, 2025
- Mavericks Shutout Knight Monsters, Take 2-0 Series Lead - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mavericks Storm Back with Five-Goal Third to Take Game 1 over Tahoe - Kansas City Mavericks
- Knight Monsters Shut out in Game Two against KC - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Ambrosio Scores in Game 3 Loss to Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Take 2-1 Series Lead - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - May 5 - ECHL
- Junior Royals Announce Rosters for 2025-26 DVHL Season - Reading Royals
- Jr. Royals Squirts & PeeWees Combine for 10-5-1 Record & 72 Goals in DVHL Placement Tournament - Reading Royals
- Gladiators 2025-2026 Home Opener Set for October 18th - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Home Opener, First Face-Off Details - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 29: May 5, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Save the Date Royals 2025-26 Home Opener Is November 8 - Reading Royals
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.