Komets Take 2-1 Series Lead

May 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

The Komets took a 2-1 series lead with a nailbiting 2-1 win over Toledo at the Coliseum on Monday.

ECHL Defenseman of the Year Kyle Mayhew scored the only goal of the first period, waiting until the final fifteen seconds to put the Komets up 1-0.

After a scoreless second period, Toledo's Colby Ambrosio scored at 7:46 to tie the contest. The Komets responded as defenseman Darren Brady scored on a shot from the blueline with assists from Alex Swetlikoff and Jack Dugan to retake the lead at 14:58. Brett Brochu shut the door, making 16 saves in the third period for a game total of 32 for his second win of the series.

