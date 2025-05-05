Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears find themselves in a similar position as round one, dropping the first two games of the series in Estero. Now the series shifts back to Orlando for games, 3, 4, and 5* (* - if necessary) with the Solar Bears looking to get back in the series.

Upcoming Schedule:

Tuesday, May 6 - Game 3 vs. Florida - 7PM

Friday, May 9 - Game 4 vs. Florida - 7PM

*Saturday, May 10 - Game 5 vs. Florida - 7PM

Hey Solar Bears Fans! The excitement is building as our team gears up to face off against the Florida Everblades for Game Three of the South Division Finals.

Feel the adrenaline, hear the roar of the crowd, and be part of the action right from the stands.

Behind the net tickets start at just $15! But don't wait too long-prices will rise by $1 every hour until they reach the group rate of $22 for end zone seats and center ice seats start at $23 and raise $1 until they get to $30. So be quick on your skates and snag your tickets early to score the best deal!

Join us for a night of thrilling ice battles and unforgettable moments. Let's cheer our team to victory together!

#2 Florida Everblades vs. #4 Orlando Solar Bears

Game 1 - 3-5 L, FLA leads 1-0

Game 2 - 2-6 L, FLA leads 2-0

Game 3 - Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

Game 4 - Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

*Game 5 - Saturday, May 10 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

*Game 6 - Monday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

*Game 7- Tuesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

*if necessary

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. and Ivanhoe Park Lager House are the official pregame party locations all season long for the Orlando Solar Bears. Drop by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. at 1300 Alden Road or Ivanhoe Park Lager House at 23 N Orange Blossom Trail for all the fun before heading to Kia Center to watch the Bears!

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 PLAYOFF RECORD: 4-3-2 (.444)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0

2024-25 PLAYOFF LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk, Tyler Bird - 8 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 5 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Ara Nazarian - 5 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 28 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Anthony Bardaro - +7

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, May 2 Game One at Florida: 3-5 L

Florida scored five times in the opening two periods and spelled the early exit for goaltender Jon GIllies, who was pulled in favor of Ryan Fanti. Orlando responded with three third period goals from Hudson Thornton, Spencer Kersten, and Djbril Touré to make things interesting, but could not draw any closer, dropping game one, 5-3.

Saturday, May 3 Game Two at Florida: 2-6 L

The Solar Bears found themselves down early again in game two on two goals scored in 30 seconds by the Everblades. Ara Nazarian led Orlando back with a goal at 11:18 of the first period. Florida scored the next four goals in the game to take a 5-1 lead in the third period. Anthony Bardaro scored for the Bears to make it 5-2, but any thoughts of a comeback were dispelled by an empty net goal from Kyle Betts.

BITES:

Kelly Bent is second in penalty minutes with 28.

Jon Gillies leads the ECHL with 532 minutes played and 259 saves.

Anthony Bardaro is tied for first in ECHL rookie scoring with seven points.

Spencer Kersten leads ECHL rookies with five goals.

Mark Auk is tied for fourth in points among defenseman with five points.

Orlando is 4-0-1 when scoring first.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

One former Solar Bear currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025 Playoff season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 7 GP, 1g-2a

