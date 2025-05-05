Mavericks Shutout Knight Monsters, Take 2-0 Series Lead

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks shut out the Tahoe Knight Monsters 3-0 on Monday night at Cable Dahmer Arena, seizing a 2-0 lead in the Mountain Division Finals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Jack LaFontaine delivered another stellar performance between the pipes, recording his third shutout of the postseason with 21 saves. He now leads all ECHL goaltenders in playoff shutouts.

Nathan Dunkley got the Mavericks on the board early in the second period, redirecting a Nate Knoepke point shot past the Tahoe netminder at 3:49.

Late in the third, Cade Borchardt made it 2-0 with a determined wraparound finish after picking off a puck in the neutral zone. The Mavericks capped the night with an empty-net goal by Cam Morrison at 18:27 to seal the win.

Kansas City's penalty kill was flawless, going 4-for-4, and the Mavs outshot Tahoe 33-21 on the night.

The series now shifts west, where the Mavericks will face the Knight Monsters for Games 3, 4, and 5 in Tahoe. Game 3 is Thursday at 9:00 PM CST.

