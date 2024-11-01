Mark Olver Scores First as a Steelhead in 3-1 Loss vs. Knight Monsters

November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Idaho Steelheads (3-2-0-0, 6pts) Tahoe Knight Monsters (2-0-1-0, 5pts) Thursday night by a final score of 3-1 in front of 2,105 fans at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Idaho will take on Tahoe Friday night at 8:30 p.m. (MT) and Saturday at 8 p.m. (MT).

The only goal of the first period came from Tahoe's Bear Hughes as he redirected a shot from the top of the crease after Elijah Vilio let a wrist shot go in the high slot at 9:40. Shots favored the Knight Monsters 12-8 in the opening 20 minutes.

Mark Olver (1st) scored his first as a Steelhead at 4:22 of the second period from Hank Crone and A.J. White tying the score at 1-1. The play started at center ice when White tapped the puck to the right wing for Crone. From there Crone drove into the offensive zone from the right wing. He cut behind the cage and from below the goal line from the left side flipped a backhand pass for Olver who stepped into a one-timer beating Jesper Vickman in the top left corner. Sloan Stanick would give the Knight Monsters a 2-1 lead at 14:19 before Luke Adam increased the advantage to 3-1 just 18 seconds later. Shots were 10-6 Tahoe in the stanza.

Bryan Thomson made 24 saves on 27 shots in the loss while Jesper Vikman made 21 saves on 22 shots in the win.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Sloan Stanick (TAH)

2) Semon Pinard (TAH)

3) Mark Olver (IDH)

GAME NOTES

Idaho went 0-for-3 on the power-play while Tahoe was 0-for-2.

Tahoe outshot Idaho 27-22.

Reece Harsch (IR), Sam Sternschein (IR), Romain Rodzinski (DNP), and C.J. Walker (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

Hank Crone recorded his 100th career ECHL assist.

Gavin White led all skaters with three shots on net.

