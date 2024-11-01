Kansas City Mavericks Fall to Fort Wayen Komets, 4-1

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks faced their first defeat of the season on Friday night, as the Fort Wayne Komets emerged with a decisive 4-1 victory. The Komets' offensive pressure proved too much for Kansas City, outshooting the Mavericks 39-17 and keeping them on the defensive throughout the game.

Fort Wayne struck early, with Brannon McManus opening the scoring at 6:50 in the first period.

The Komets extended their lead in the second period when Justin Taylor scored at 3:35, putting Kansas City in a 2-0 deficit. Cade Borchardt responded for the Mavericks at 13:17, assisted by Marcus Crawford and Max Andreev, narrowing the gap to 2-1. Borchardt's goal marked his fifth through the first five games of the season.

However, Fort Wayne regained control when Taylor scored his second goal of the night at 17:57, giving the Komets a 3-1 advantage heading into the final period.

The Komets sealed their victory with a goal by Connor Corcoran at 10:53 in the third period, bringing the final score to 4-1.

Kansas City goaltender Victor Ostman faced a barrage of shots but stood tall, making 35 saves in a strong effort.

The Mavericks will regroup and prepare for a rematch against the Komets tomorrow night, aiming to bounce back and continue their strong start to the season. Game time is set for 6:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.

