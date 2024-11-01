Defenseman Gavin White Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Gavin White has been recalled by the Dallas Stars to the Texas Stars.

White, 21, made his ECHL debut last Friday night and scored his first professional goal on Saturday. He appeared in Idaho's 3-1 loss at Tahoe last evening finishing his stint playing three games with the Steelheads scoring one goal while adding 10 shots.

He was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2022 NHL and signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Mar. 2, 2023. During his rookie campaign last year, he appeared in 49 AHL games for the Stars tallying 11 assists. The 6-foot, 185lb right-handed shooter played three full seasons in the Ontario Hockey League capturing the OHL Championship in 2022 with Hamilton and with Peterborough in 2023.

The Brockville, ON native skated in 145 career OHL games accumulating 100 points (23G, 77A) while appearing in 39 playoff games recording 14 points (3G, 11A).

