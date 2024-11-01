Kansas City Mavericks Announce Leadership Team, Celebrate Max Andreev's ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Award Ahead of Tonight's Game

November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks enter tonight's matchup against the Fort Wayne Komets with momentum, announcing both the 2024-25 leadership team and Max Andreev's recognition as the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October.

Forward David Cotton has been named team captain, with Jake McLaughlin, Cade Borchardt, and Marcus Crawford serving as alternate captains. "David leads by example on and off the ice," said GM and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "Along with Jake, Cade, and Marcus, this group brings leadership, experience, and drive to our locker room."

Andreev's Plus Performer Award follows a stellar October, where he led the league with a +9 rating, achieving an even or better plus-minus in each of the four games and recording nine points (2 goals, 7 assists). His standout night came on October 26, when he posted a +4 against the Allen Americans. In 67 career games with Kansas City, Andreev has accumulated 82 points (21g-61a), solidifying his role as a key playmaker.

Fans can catch the action tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena as the Mavericks aim to extend their strong start to the season. Tickets for single games, group outings, and for the season are available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.