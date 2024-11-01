Grizzlies Win Home Opener 5-1 at Maverik Center

November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got 25 saves from Adam Scheel and Neil Shea scored 1 goal and 2 assists to lead them to a 5-1 victory over the Allen Americans in front of a crowd of 5800 in the home opener at Maverik Center.

Allen scored first as Liam Gorman got his first professional goal 6:06 in as he redirected an Andrew Nielsen shot. Utah tied the game on a Mick Messner power play goal 16:46 in. Utah was 1 for 8 on the power play and a perfect 4 for 4 on the penalty kill. 47 seconds later Grizzlies captain Gianni Fairbrother scored the game winner for his first of the season and second in a Utah uniform. Grizz led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Neither team scored in the second period. Briley Wood gave the Grizzlies some insurance as he scored his first pro goal 3:59 into the third period. Neil Shea added an empty net goal 18:02 in. Shea led all skaters with 8 shots on goal. Cade Neilson scored his first pro goal 18:54 in. It was the second straight game where Utah had 2 players score their first professional goals (Cameron Buhl and Kade Jensen each got their first as pros on October 26 at Rapid City).

Neil Shea has a goal in all 4 games this season. Bryan Yoon had 1 assist to extend his point streak to 4.

Utah has now won 3 in a row as their record goes to 3-1 on the season. The Grizzlies are now 15-13-0-2 all-time in-home openers. Allen falls to 0-4-1 on the season.

The series continues on Saturday night at 7:10 pm with Hispanic Heritage Night at Maverik Center as the Grizzlies will be wearing specialty jerseys. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Adam Scheel (Utah) - 25 of 26 saves.

2. Neil Shea (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 8 shots.

3. Gianni Fairbrother (Utah) - GWG, +3, 3 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.