Grizzlies Win Home Opener 5-1 at Maverik Center
November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got 25 saves from Adam Scheel and Neil Shea scored 1 goal and 2 assists to lead them to a 5-1 victory over the Allen Americans in front of a crowd of 5800 in the home opener at Maverik Center.
Allen scored first as Liam Gorman got his first professional goal 6:06 in as he redirected an Andrew Nielsen shot. Utah tied the game on a Mick Messner power play goal 16:46 in. Utah was 1 for 8 on the power play and a perfect 4 for 4 on the penalty kill. 47 seconds later Grizzlies captain Gianni Fairbrother scored the game winner for his first of the season and second in a Utah uniform. Grizz led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.
Neither team scored in the second period. Briley Wood gave the Grizzlies some insurance as he scored his first pro goal 3:59 into the third period. Neil Shea added an empty net goal 18:02 in. Shea led all skaters with 8 shots on goal. Cade Neilson scored his first pro goal 18:54 in. It was the second straight game where Utah had 2 players score their first professional goals (Cameron Buhl and Kade Jensen each got their first as pros on October 26 at Rapid City).
Neil Shea has a goal in all 4 games this season. Bryan Yoon had 1 assist to extend his point streak to 4.
Utah has now won 3 in a row as their record goes to 3-1 on the season. The Grizzlies are now 15-13-0-2 all-time in-home openers. Allen falls to 0-4-1 on the season.
The series continues on Saturday night at 7:10 pm with Hispanic Heritage Night at Maverik Center as the Grizzlies will be wearing specialty jerseys. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Adam Scheel (Utah) - 25 of 26 saves.
2. Neil Shea (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 8 shots.
3. Gianni Fairbrother (Utah) - GWG, +3, 3 shots.
