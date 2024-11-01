K-Wings' Saccoman Named AMI Graphic ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that the ECHL has named defenseman Collin Saccoman the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Month for October. Saccoman shares the award with Kansas City Mavericks forward Max Andreev and Wichita Thunder forwards Peter Bates and Michal Stinil after each held the league league with a plus-minus rating of +9 in the opening month of the ECHL season.

Saccoman was +2 or better in each of his three games during the month, highlighted by a +4 on Oct. 26 at Fort Wayne. The 27-year-old added two assists in October and he has totaled 42 points (12g-30a) in 146 career ECHL games with Kalamazoo.

Andreev was even or better in all four games in October, highlighted by a +4 on Oct. 26 at Allen. The 25-year-old recorded nine points (2g-7a) during the month and has posted 82 points (21g-61a) in 67 career games with the Mavericks.

Bates posted an even or better rating in each of his five October games, including a pair of +3 performances on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 against Tulsa. The 28-year-old tallied six points (1g-5a) in five games and has 101 points (49g-52a) in 131 career ECHL games with Wichita and Atlanta.

Stinil was even or better in all five games, and was a +3 on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 against Tulsa. The 25-year-old recorded a league-leading seven goals and 12 points in October and has totaled 188 points (83g-105a) in 189 career games with the Thunder.

In recognition of their accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present each player with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.

The K-Wings' next game is versus Indy Fuel (0-1-2-0) at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Wings Event Center.

