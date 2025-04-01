K-Wings Respond, Down Komets Tuesday

April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (28-31-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, topped the Fort Wayne Komets (37-21-6-1) in a physical battle Tuesday at Wings Event Center, 4-1.

Travis Broughman (10) opened the scoring for Kalamazoo at the 9:16 mark of the first. Luke Morgan (8) found Max Humitz (17) driving down the right side to start the 2-on-1 rush, and he fed Broughman in the slot for the top-shelf wrist shot.

Fort Wayne responded with a power-play goal at the 18:38 mark to tie it.

Quinn Preston (13) added a 4-on-3 power-play goal at the 6:21 mark of the second. On the play, Zach Okabe (20) gave the puck to Ben Berard (18) in the right circle, and he found Preston down low for the backhand finish just inside the left post.

Early in the third period, Josh Bloom (16) scored to make it 3-1. Lee Lapid (13) forechecked a puck to Berard (19) in the left-wing corner and found Bloom at the left hash mark for a one-time blast.

Then, Davis Pennington (1) scored his first professional goal in his first pro game to cap the scoring in the contest. Morgan (9) won a faceoff back to Pennington at the left point, he took a few strides to his right and ripped a blistering wrister into the back of the net.

Ty Young (9-7-0-1) was outstanding in his first game back from Abbotsford (AHL), stopping 25-of-26 shots faced. Kalamazoo went 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, taking the shot total 28-26.

The K-Wings hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Cyclones (25-31-10-0) Friday at 7:35 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center.

The K-Wings host the Indy Fuel for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Bronson, at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 12 at Wings Event Center. There's nothing quite like our K-Wings fans who've made 50 years of hockey in Kalamazoo possible, and we want to show you ALL the love we have for your support. Plus, the first 1,000 fans will receive a K-Wings team poster and K-Wings 50th Anniversary patch.

