ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Tulsa's McKee fined, suspended

Tulsa's Mike McKee has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #955, Rapid City at Tulsa, on March 30.

McKee is fined and suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation at 16:55 of the third period.

McKee will miss Tulsa's game at Allen today (April 1).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Maine's Underwood fined, suspended

Maine's Michael Underwood has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #952, Maine at Reading, on March 30.

Underwood is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 19:43 of the second period.

Underwood will miss Maine's game vs. Trois-Rivières on April 2.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.