Komets Drop Game at Kalamazoo 4-1
April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
On Tuesday, the Komets visited Kalalamzoo for the final time during the regular season.
The scoring started in the first period as Kalamazoo's Travis Broughman scored a 9:16 to put the Wings up 1-0. The Komets tied the game at 18:38 as Zach Jordan received a pass from veteran Alex Aleardi and put it past Wings' goaltender Ty Young to knot the game.
In the second period, Quinn Preston scored on a power play to return the lead to the Wings at 6:21. The Wings continued the scoring with two third-period tallies to make the final score 4-1. Conner Ungar was tagged with loss making 24 saves.
