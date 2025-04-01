Komets Drop Game at Kalamazoo 4-1

On Tuesday, the Komets visited Kalalamzoo for the final time during the regular season.

The scoring started in the first period as Kalamazoo's Travis Broughman scored a 9:16 to put the Wings up 1-0. The Komets tied the game at 18:38 as Zach Jordan received a pass from veteran Alex Aleardi and put it past Wings' goaltender Ty Young to knot the game.

In the second period, Quinn Preston scored on a power play to return the lead to the Wings at 6:21. The Wings continued the scoring with two third-period tallies to make the final score 4-1. Conner Ungar was tagged with loss making 24 saves.

