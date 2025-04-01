Thunder Weekly, April 1, 2025

April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played four games in five days last week. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, March 26

Wichita at Kansas City, 3-2 W

Friday, March 28

Kansas City at Wichita, 3-0 L

Saturday, March 29

Wichita at Kansas City, 4-1 L

Sunday, March 30

Wichita at Iowa, 3-2 W (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, April 4

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Sunday, April 6

Allen at Wichita, 2:05 p.m. Toyota FanFest, Fandemonium, Austim Acceptance Day and Team Photo Giveaway. Buy Tickets HERE.

WICHITA

HOME: 20-12-2-1

AWAY: 17-11-4-0

OVERALL: 37-23-6-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 3rd, Mountain Division, 81 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 29

Assists: Stinil, 49

Points: Bates, Stinil, 74

+/-: Bates, +33

PIM: Boucher, 128

PLAYOFF PUSH - Wichita took four out of a possible eight points last week and remains in third place with 81. The Thunder are four points back of Tahoe for second and one point ahead of Tulsa. The Oilers and the Steelheads both have a game in hand, having played 66 games to the Thunder's 67.

WORKHORSE - Trevor Gorsuch set a new franchise record last week for most consecutive starts in a season in team history. He started his 17th-straight game on Friday night against Kansas City and played the next night in Independence, Missouri, against the Mavericks, which was his 18th in a row.

FIRSTS - Roddy Ross made his professional debut on Sunday afternoon. He stopped 42 shots and claimed his first win as a pro. The Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan native was signed on Saturday after completing his college career at the University of Saskatchewan.

CLUTCH - Peter Bates recorded two goals on Sunday afternoon. He has the overtime winner in back-to-back games for the Thunder that have been decided in the OT session. Bates is tied for second in game winners in the league with eight, and fifth in plus/minus (+33).

CAREER HIGH - Michal Stinil set a new career high in assists (49), tallying two on Sunday. Stinil is tied for the league lead in assists and tied for second with 74 points He needs five points to equal his career high that he set in 2022-23 when he racked up 79 (31g, 48a).

70 - Jay Dickman reached a new career high in points (70) and assists (41). He needs one more goal to reach a new career high in that category, currently leading the team with 29 markers on the season. Dickman is sixth in the league in points, fifth in the league in goals, tied for second with 12 power play tallies and second with 27 power play points.

ROOK - Reid Irwin joined the Thunder last week and has already made his presence felt. He scored his first goal as a pro on Saturday night in Kansas City. The Colgate product was playing valuable minutes with Nolan Kneen and saw time on special teams.

WALK IT OUT - Kobe Walker recorded his 28th goal of the season on Sunday afternoon. He needs seven points to become the fourth Thunder player to hit 70 or more this year. Walker is first among active ECHL players in shooting percentage (29.5%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Nolan Kneen has helpers in back-to-back games and is tied for fourth among blueliners with 29 minor penalties...Dillon Boucher is second in the league with 10 major penalties...Wichita is second to last in penalty minutes per game (9.76)...Wichita is 26-6-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 18-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 25-2-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-7-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 16-9-6-1 in one-goal games...

Our final home game is this week. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

