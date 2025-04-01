Kansas City Mavericks Round 1 Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - With a postseason berth officially secured, the Kansas City Mavericks are ready for the road to the Kelly Cup-and fans can now reserve their spot to be part of the action. Round 1 tickets for the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now!

The Mavericks clinched a playoff berth for the third consecutive season and currently sit atop the Mountain Division, making Cable Dahmer Arena one of the hottest playoff destinations in the ECHL. With momentum building from a dominant regular season, Mavericks fans will now have the chance to rally behind their team as they aim to return to the Kelly Cup Finals for the second year in a row.

Tickets officially went on sale at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 1, and can be purchased by calling 816-252-7825.

The Mavericks will kick off Round 1 at home against a Mountain Division opponent, with games set for Friday, April 18 at 7:05 PM and Saturday, April 19 at 6:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Get your tickets now and help pack the arena as playoff hockey returns to Kansas City.

