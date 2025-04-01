Game Day Preview: Early Start Time in Allen

April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans defenseman Hudson Wilson (left) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (15-39-8-3), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Tulsa Oilers (36-22-5-3) this morning at 10:30 AM. It's the ninth meeting against Tulsa this season. The Americans have just one win against the Oilers in the season series.

Americans This Morning:

Pregame Show: 10:15 AM CST

Puck Drop: 10:30 AM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 4/4/25 vs. Idaho, 7:10 PM CST

Another Big Offensive Performance: The Allen Americans lost a heartbreaker in a shootout last Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Allen battled back from a 6-3 second period deficit to tie the game in the third period and eventually sent the game to extra time. It was just the third time all season an Americans game ended in a shootout. The club has lost all three games. Mark Duarte (21), Ayden MacDonald (7), Jared Westcott (6), Brad Morrison (5), Michael Gildon (6), and Quinn Warmuth (6) all lit the lamp for the Americans. For Duarte, it was his team-leading 21st goal of the year. The 21 goals scored are the most he's ever had in a season in his professional or junior career.

Season High: The Americans had a season high of 50 shots last Saturday night in the 7-6 shootout loss to the Utah Grizzlies. Quinn Warmuth led the way with a career high eight shots on goal. Three players had five shots on net each (Brad Morrison, J.C. Brassard, and Miko Matikka. Two players had four shots each (Noah Kane and Michael Gildon). Eight of the 50 shots came in the overtime period.

Power Play Strikes Again: After scoring a season high four power play goals last Wednesday night in Utah, the Americans finished off the week going 6-for-13 against the Grizzlies in three games. The Americans power play is ranked 23rd overall at 17.8% (36-for-207). Spencer Asuchak (IR) leads the team with seven power play goals.

Head-to-Head with Tulsa: The Americans and Oilers have played a total of eight times this season, with the Americans winning just one game (1-5-2-0). The last meeting between the two clubs came on February 7th in Tulsa, where the Oilers beat the Americans 5-0.

Career High: Mark Duarte scored his 21st goal of the season on Saturday night in Utah, which is the most goals scored by the Hamilton, Ontario, native in his professional or junior hockey career. His previous high was 20 goals with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2022-2023 season.

Who is Hot: Brad Morrison has six points in his last two games. Noah Kane has a four-game point streak. (0 goals and 6 assists).

Comparing Allen and Tulsa:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-19-4-1

Away: 9-20-4-2

Overall: 15-39-8-3

Last 10: 1-8-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (21) Mark Duarte

Assists: (31) Brayden Watts

Points: (48) Brayden Watts

/-: (2) Trevor LeDonne

PIM's: (80) Nick Isaacson

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 17-12-3-2

Away: 19-10-2-1

Overall: 36-22-5-3

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (21) Michael Farren

Assists: (26) Reid Petryk

Points: (42) Michael Farren

+/-: (+15) Duggie Lagrone

PIM's (83) Mike McKee

