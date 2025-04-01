Wade Murphy Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL (@ECHL) announced today that Idaho forward Wade Murphy has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 24-30.

Murphy, 31, tallied seven points (3G, 4A) in four games at Tahoe last week. He scored a goal in a 5-1 loss on Wednesday, recorded two assists in a 3-2 loss on Friday, scored two goals in a 5-0 win Saturday, and added two more assists in a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

The Victoria, BC native has totaled 22 points (11G, 11A) in 24 games with the Steelheads this season after rejoining the club midway through January where he was playing in Slovakia. In parts of three seasons as a Steelhead Murphy has appeared in 130 regular season games collecting 131 points (57G, 74A) while notching 31 points (17G, 14A) in 30 Kelly Cup playoff games.

On behalf of Wade Murphy, a case of pucks will be donated to an Idaho youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Idaho is at Allen on Friday and Saturday for puck drops at 6:10 p.m. (MT) then in Tulsa at 2:05 p.m. (MT).

