Admirals Sign Cornell Goaltender Ian Shane
April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed goaltender Ian Shane to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
Shane, 24, recently completed his fourth season of college hockey at Cornell University. In his final year with the Big Red, Shane played in 34 games and went 17-11-6 in-goal with a 2.21 goals-against-average (GAA).
The California native started in 17 games as a freshman for Cornell, going 7-6-3 in those games, with a 1.72 GAA. The next year, Shane recored five shutouts and picked up 20 wins in 33 games played. He was named to the watch list for the Mike Richter Award and a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award
In his junior season, Shane lost just five times in regulation and registered 22 wins in 34 appearances. He was named the ECAC's Goalie of the Year and the unanimous Ivy League Player of the Year.
