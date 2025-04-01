Admirals Sign Cornell Goaltender Ian Shane

April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed goaltender Ian Shane to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

Shane, 24, recently completed his fourth season of college hockey at Cornell University. In his final year with the Big Red, Shane played in 34 games and went 17-11-6 in-goal with a 2.21 goals-against-average (GAA).

The California native started in 17 games as a freshman for Cornell, going 7-6-3 in those games, with a 1.72 GAA. The next year, Shane recored five shutouts and picked up 20 wins in 33 games played. He was named to the watch list for the Mike Richter Award and a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award

In his junior season, Shane lost just five times in regulation and registered 22 wins in 34 appearances. He was named the ECAC's Goalie of the Year and the unanimous Ivy League Player of the Year.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.