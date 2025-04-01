Solar Bears Sign Rookie Forward Ryan O'Reilly from Providence College

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Tuesday (Apr. 1) the Solar Bears have signed rookie forward Ryan O'Reilly to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

O'Reilly, 25, appeared in 26 games this season for the Providence College Friars, scoring nine points (6g-3a). The 6-foot-3, 220-pound forward played his previous four seasons of college hockey at Arizona State University and was the alternate captain during the 2023-24 season. In five college seasons, the Southlake, TX native skated in 153 games, scoring 64 points (32g-32a) and 52 penalty minutes.

Prior to his collegiate career, O'Reilly played four seasons of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for Madison, Fargo, and Green Bay. In 152 career USHL games, O'Reilly tallied 98 points (52g-46a) and 72 penalty minutes. Following the 2017-18 season, O'Reilly was named USHL All-Rookie Second Team.

O'Reilly was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round, 98th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.

