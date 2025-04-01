Cade Borchardt Returns to Mavericks from AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds
April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that forward Cade Borchardt has been reassigned to the team from the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Borchardt appeared in four games during his most recent call-up to Coachella Valley, his third stint in the AHL this season, bringing his season total to five games played at the AHL level. He did not record a point during those appearances.
The Mavericks' assistant captain returns to Kansas City as the team makes its final push toward the postseason. Borchardt has been a dominant force in the ECHL this year, tallying 64 points (35 goals, 29 assists) in just 53 games, with a remarkable +41 rating - the best plus-minus in the league. Despite missing time due to AHL call-ups, he currently ranks second in the ECHL in goals scored.
Before joining the Mavericks, Borchardt played four years at Minnesota State University, where he appeared in 121 games and recorded 85 points (29 goals, 56 assists) with a +44 rating. He served as team captain in his senior season and helped lead his team to multiple regular season and conference championships.
Borchardt's return provides a major boost to an already high-powered Mavericks lineup as they gear up for a strong finish to the regular season and a deep run in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2025
- Cade Borchardt Returns to Mavericks from AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - April 1 - ECHL
- Florida Everblades Announce Marvel Night Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Admirals Sign Cornell Goaltender Ian Shane - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Weekly, April 1, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- Trois-Rivières' Beauregard Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- A Note to Our Heartlanders Family from Yuki Miura - Iowa Heartlanders
- Americans Extend Point Streak with 3-2 Win over Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Trois-Rivières' Beauregard Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Slow Start, Special Teams Hamper Oilers at Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Wade Murphy Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho's Murphy Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Thunder Sign Minnesota State Forward Brian Carrabes - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Sign Rookie Forward Ryan O'Reilly from Providence College - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Kansas City Mavericks Round 1 Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Sign Rookie Defenseman Davis Pennington - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day Preview: Early Start Time in Allen - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Cade Borchardt Returns to Mavericks from AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Kansas City Mavericks Round 1 Playoff Tickets on Sale Now
- Mavericks Sign Forward Jimmy Glynn to Standard Player Contract
- Mavericks Pull Away Late on Racing Night, Top Thunder 4-1
- Mavericks Clinch Playoff Berth in Mountain Division