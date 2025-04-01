Cade Borchardt Returns to Mavericks from AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that forward Cade Borchardt has been reassigned to the team from the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Borchardt appeared in four games during his most recent call-up to Coachella Valley, his third stint in the AHL this season, bringing his season total to five games played at the AHL level. He did not record a point during those appearances.

The Mavericks' assistant captain returns to Kansas City as the team makes its final push toward the postseason. Borchardt has been a dominant force in the ECHL this year, tallying 64 points (35 goals, 29 assists) in just 53 games, with a remarkable +41 rating - the best plus-minus in the league. Despite missing time due to AHL call-ups, he currently ranks second in the ECHL in goals scored.

Before joining the Mavericks, Borchardt played four years at Minnesota State University, where he appeared in 121 games and recorded 85 points (29 goals, 56 assists) with a +44 rating. He served as team captain in his senior season and helped lead his team to multiple regular season and conference championships.

Borchardt's return provides a major boost to an already high-powered Mavericks lineup as they gear up for a strong finish to the regular season and a deep run in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

