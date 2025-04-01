ECHL Transactions - April 1
April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 1, 2025:
AMATUER TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Iowa:
Colby Enns, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Chase Spencer, D
Jacksonville:
Dante Fantauzzi, D
Kalamazoo:
Wyatt Wilson, D
Kansas City:
Dalton Duhart, F
Alex Aslanidis, G
Savannah:
Mackenzie Dwyer, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Brian Carrabes, F signed contract
delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Gustav Muller, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Bloomington:
add Yaniv Perets, G assigned from Wolves by Hurricanes
add Bryce Montgomery, D assigned from Wolves by Hurricanes
delete Thomas Stewart, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Evan Stella, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
add James Stefan, F activated from reserve
add Justin Taylor, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve
delete Max Patterson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Tyler Inamoto, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Indy:
add Kevin Lynch, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Zach Bannister, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Mike Koster, D signed contract
delete Nathan Noel, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Jacksonville:
add Carter Allen, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Garrett VanWyhe, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Liam Coughlin, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Ty Cheveldayoff, F activated from reserve
delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed one reserve
delete Cameron Supryka, D placed one reserve
delete Chase Lang, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Logan Cockerill, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Davis Pennington, D signed contract
add Lee Lapid, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Jack Clement, D activated from reserve
delete Noah Carlin, F placed on reserve
delete Davis Codd, F placed on reserve
delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Kansas City:
add Cade Borchardt, F assigned by Coachella Valley
add Daniel Amesbury, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Damien Giroux, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add Ian Shane, G signed amateur tryout
add Chris Pascal, G added as emergency backup goalie
Savannah:
add Zachary Krajnik, F signed contract
add Seth Fyten, F signed contract
delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Tulsa:
add Cade McNelly, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Conner Roulette, F placed on reserve
delete Sean Olson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
