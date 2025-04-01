ECHL Transactions - April 1

April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 1, 2025:

AMATUER TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Iowa:

Colby Enns, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Chase Spencer, D

Jacksonville:

Dante Fantauzzi, D

Kalamazoo:

Wyatt Wilson, D

Kansas City:

Dalton Duhart, F

Alex Aslanidis, G

Savannah:

Mackenzie Dwyer, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Brian Carrabes, F signed contract

delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Gustav Muller, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Yaniv Perets, G assigned from Wolves by Hurricanes

add Bryce Montgomery, D assigned from Wolves by Hurricanes

delete Thomas Stewart, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Evan Stella, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add James Stefan, F activated from reserve

add Justin Taylor, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve

delete Max Patterson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Inamoto, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Kevin Lynch, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Zach Bannister, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Mike Koster, D signed contract

delete Nathan Noel, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Carter Allen, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Garrett VanWyhe, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Liam Coughlin, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Ty Cheveldayoff, F activated from reserve

delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed one reserve

delete Cameron Supryka, D placed one reserve

delete Chase Lang, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Logan Cockerill, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Davis Pennington, D signed contract

add Lee Lapid, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Jack Clement, D activated from reserve

delete Noah Carlin, F placed on reserve

delete Davis Codd, F placed on reserve

delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Cade Borchardt, F assigned by Coachella Valley

add Daniel Amesbury, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Damien Giroux, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Ian Shane, G signed amateur tryout

add Chris Pascal, G added as emergency backup goalie

Savannah:

add Zachary Krajnik, F signed contract

add Seth Fyten, F signed contract

delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Cade McNelly, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Conner Roulette, F placed on reserve

delete Sean Olson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

