K-Wings Sign Rookie Defenseman Davis Pennington

April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that rookie defenseman Davis Pennington has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the team.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Saline, MI native comes to the K-Wings fresh off his senior NCAA season with Quinnipiac University, earning the alternate captain role to start 2024-25.

Pennington spent two seasons with the Bobcats (77GP: 4g-37a, +41) and the previous two seasons with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (66GP: 3g, 20a, +10) before turning pro.

The K-Wings host the Fort Wayne Komets (37-20-6-1) at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Wings Event Center.

It will be the last 269 Night, presented by Honor Credit Union, of the season! Everyone in the 269 gets to enjoy $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets and the low low ticket price of just $9 (*Tickets $11 if purchased Gameday).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.