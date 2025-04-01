K-Wings Sign Rookie Defenseman Davis Pennington
April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that rookie defenseman Davis Pennington has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the team.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Saline, MI native comes to the K-Wings fresh off his senior NCAA season with Quinnipiac University, earning the alternate captain role to start 2024-25.
Pennington spent two seasons with the Bobcats (77GP: 4g-37a, +41) and the previous two seasons with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (66GP: 3g, 20a, +10) before turning pro.
The K-Wings host the Fort Wayne Komets (37-20-6-1) at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Wings Event Center.
It will be the last 269 Night, presented by Honor Credit Union, of the season! Everyone in the 269 gets to enjoy $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets and the low low ticket price of just $9 (*Tickets $11 if purchased Gameday).
